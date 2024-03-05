Nathaniel Adjei thanks FC Lorient fans after HUGE victory at Rennes

Ghana defender Nathaniel Adjei

Ghana defender Nathaniel Adjei has heaped praises on FC Lorient fans for their tremendous support during their 2-1 victory at Stade Rennes on Sunday.

FC Lorient made a giant leap from the relegation zone following a 2-1 win against Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park.



Mohamed Bamba and French player, Eli Junior Kroupi gave the visitors a two-goal lead in the second half, while Rennes' late consolation goal through substitute Amine Gouiri brought the score to 2-1.



The victory was a huge one considering the position of FC Lorient prior to the game.



The team from Brittany is now two points above the drop in 13th place with 25 points from 24 matches.

Adjei, who once again proved his mettle in the Orange shirt, took to social media to express his excitement.



He took the opportunity to commend the travelling fans who cheered the team vociferously throughout the encounter.



The 21-year-old has given a magnificent account of himself in all the six matches he has featured for the side.



Since Adjei joined the team, their performance has greatly improved; they have won four games, drawn one, and only lost once.