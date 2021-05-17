Nathaniel Asamoah debuts for AshantiGold in Great Olympics win

Striker, Nathaniel Asamoah

Striker Nathaniel Asamoah played his first match for Ashanti Gold on Sunday, 16 May 2021, in their 1-0 Ghana Premier League win over Great Olympics.

The former Asante Kotoko and Medeama player came off the bench to replace Brooklyn Gordon Kusi in the 57th minute.



Asamoah has had to wait for his debut since joining the Miners ahead of the 2020/21 season before of injury.



His cameo means the Miners can count on his services for the rest of the season.

AshantiGold needed a Stephen Banahene penalty in the 52nd minute to bag the points against the Wonder club at the Len Clay Stadium.



The Miners are ninth on the Ghana Premier League after 25 rounds of matches.