Nathaniel Asamoah is ready to settle the case with Medeama SC - Agent

Former Medeama SC player, Nathaniel Asamoah

Nathaniel Asamoah's agent, Wisdom Boateng says his client is willing to negotiate with Medeama SC and agree on a payment plan for his $54,000.

Asamoah reported the club to the Player Status Committee of the GFA after the Tarkwa-based side failed to pay him 40 percent of his total transfer fee of $150,000 to Raja Casablanca.



He was entitled to $54,000 from that transfer move to the Moroccan side.



The Appeals Committee ordered Medeama to pay Nathaniel Asamoah (the Player) 40% of his transfer fee to Raja Casablanca as indicated in a “Transfer Agreement” between the player and the club.

"When Nathaniel Asamoah returned from abroad, Medeama approached him so we signed a deal with them to include a percentage of any transfer deal that happens. That is 60 percent to Medeama and 40 percent to the player," he told Happy Sports.



"So when there was a deal to Morocco, the money was transferred to Medeama and we didn’t get our share. This prolonged for almost two years and we had to take the matter to the Ghana Football Association to help us get our money."



"Our lawyers are talking to Medeama and we are willing to sit down with Medeama SC to negotiate on a payment plan", he added.