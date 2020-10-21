National Sports Authority announces charges for use of Accra Sports Stadium

Accra Sports Stadium

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced rates to be charged for teams that will use the Accra Sports Stadium in the 2020/21 football season.

A statement signed by Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of NSA said matches scheduled at the stadium had been categorised into three groups.



"Management would like to bring to your notice and attention of fees as well as terms and conditions associated with the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium involving Premier League matches.



"Matches between Hearts and Kotoko and National teams (i.e Black Stars, Meteors, Black Queens etc) are group under Category A, whilst matches between Hearts and Kotoko versus other Premier League clubs are grouped under Category B and matches between other clubs excluding Hearts and Kotoko are grouped Category C," the statement said.

The statement added Category C matches include division one matches as well as other Special matches.



It added that Category A matches would be regulated under the already established sharing formula with home teams in Category B matches to pay ¢20,000.00 per game while home teams in Category C would pay ¢15,000.00



Meanwhile, four premiership clubs including Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities FC, and Great Olympics have been given the green light to use the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venues.