National Sports Authority rents out Accra Sports stadium for concert

The Accra Sports Stadium when it was used for a musical concert

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has traded sporting activities at the Accra Sports Stadium for festive concerts in December.

The National Sports Authority has repurposed the Accra Sports Stadium, traditionally a hub for football events, to host a series of festive programs during the Christmas season.



In a post that has gone viral on social media, a stage has been mounted on the pitch with chairs on the green turf.



This strategic shift, aimed at boosting revenue through non-sporting activities, has displaced football-related events from the stadium, including the anticipated clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The decision to transform the stadium into a venue for entertainment during the holidays has sparked public controversy, with many questioning why a facility originally designed for sports is being diverted to accommodate fun-filled programs.



Notably, the move challenges the established use of the stadium for football matches during this festive period.

As a consequence of the stadium's unavailability, the high-stakes match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been relocated to the Baba Yara Stadium.



Meanwhile, renowned musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are set to headline their annual concert at the Accra Sports Stadium, taking advantage of its popularity during the festive season.



The big issue has had to do with the deteriorating state of sports facilities in the country, with the Baba Yara Stadium currently being the only approved venue by the Confederation African Football (CAF).



Click here to follow GhanaWeb Sports WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/OGB