National team coaches excited about ease of restrictions

Yusif Basigi, head coach of the Black Princesses

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s announcement that two national teams can resume camping to prepare for their respective assignments has been met with excitement from national coaches.

The two national teams including the Black Maidens (Female U-17) and Black Princesses (Female U-20) will be able to kick start preparations towards their World Cup qualifier against Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau respectively. Yusif Basigi, head coach of the Black Princesses, is excited with the President’s decision to ease restriction.



“I am elated that finally the President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has eased the restrictions for us to begin camping.



“During the lockdown, I engaged the players individually to monitor their training via video recordings just to make sure their endurance level is not compromised.



“Now that we are to resume camping, I believe at least those exercises will help boost the teamwork quickly,” Basigi said.

Baba Nuhu, head coach of the Black Maidens was also elated about the fact that he can train with the team as group following the greenlight given by the President



“I am so happy and glad that the President has given us the greenlight to start camping towards our last hurdle.



“I gave out several exercises during the restriction period to all the players who were in camp before the break.



“My technical team and I did this in bid to keep them active. I am glad that now we can group together as a team to fine-tune our preparations,” he told GFA Communications.

