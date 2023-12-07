National team expectations same for all players no matter your age - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, says expectations are the same for all players wearing the Ghana national team jersey even if you are five years old.

The youngster was addressing criticism he has been facing when playing for the Black Stars.



The Leicester City star is always the target of criticism by some fans over claims he’s being selected because of his affiliation with Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku.



In an interview with South Africa's Soccer Laduma, the 19-year-old clarified that national team expectations remain consistent for all players, regardless of their age.



“This criticism doesn't really get to me because I am just a young boy coming up and I feel there will be more opportunities with the national team to come,” he said.

“It's the national team, it's not like at club level even if you are five years old, they will expect more from you.”



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has become a transformational footballer since joining Leicester City on loan from Sporting at the start of the season.



The former Dreams FC attacker has scored two goals and provided one assist in 15 games in the Championship.