National team schedule of matches from May 2021 - Dec. 2022

Black Stars group photo before AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce the programme line up for the Black Stars from now until the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cameroon.

Ghana has qualified for a record ninth Africa Cup of Nations tournament on the spin and are set to battle other African giants in the continental showpiece scheduled for Cameroon in June 2022.



The Black Stars will also begin the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in June this year – with an aim to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after missing out on the previous edition in Russia.



The Black Stars are paired with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in Group G.

Here is the full activity list of the Black Stars and other national teams:



