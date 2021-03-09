National youth teams are set up for development not to win trophies - Coach Zito

Black Satellites head coach, Karim Zito has revealed that the National Youth teams are set up for the development of players, and not with the motive to win trophies.

Coach Zito who led the Black Satellites to win the U-20 African Cup of Nations Championship in Mauritania rebuked the discarding of players after they fail to win a title at the youth level.



He noted that players must be kept together to build their confidence level and given exposure to learn more to become professional players.



According to him, although talent is abundant in the country, the biggest hurdle is transition of players from the youth stage to the senior level.



“Everybody knows there’s talent in Africa but our main problem is structure. The progressive transition of the team is our problem as well,” Coach Karim Zito told Ghanaweb in an interview.



He stressed, “The youth team is not about winning, it’s about development. But the moment under-17 team goes out and gets beaten then we discard the team.”

“We should be very optimistic about development, it’s very important because the talent will be there and we will all benefit...”



Watch video below







