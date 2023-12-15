Nations FC Brands Manager issues warning to Hearts of Oak ahead of Premier League clash

Nations FC Brands Manager Kennedy Boakye Ansah

Nations FC Brands Manager Kennedy Boakye Ansah has fired a warning shot at Hearts of Oak ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash this Sunday.

Ansah has declared that Hearts of Oak will face defeat in the much-anticipated encounter scheduled for match week 15 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



Nations FC is currently riding a wave of good form, and the upcoming match against Hearts of Oak adds extra excitement to an already high-stakes fixture. Hearts of Oak, keen to rebound from their recent 3-2 defeat to archrivals Asante Kotoko in match week 14, will be facing the formidable challenge posed by Nations FC, a team that has demonstrated its prowess in the league.



In a statement to Peace FM, Ansah confidently asserted, "It is simple what happened against Aduana Stars, where we beat them 2-1; the same thing will happen to Hearts of Oak, God willing, on Saturday at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex."

He continued with a strong prediction: "The game, even in our minds, we have already played. There is no way they will come and leave unscathed. It will be good for them not to even show up, so the GFA will hand the three points to us before Saturday."



The tension and anticipation are palpable as football enthusiasts eagerly await this clash between Nations FC and Hearts of Oak, both striving for supremacy in the Ghana Premier League.