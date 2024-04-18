Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle credits good rapport of technical team for Ghana Premier League success

Head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Ocansey Mingle

The head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Ocansey Mingle, has recorded the good rapport of the club’s technical team for the success they are experiencing in their debut season in the Ghana Premier League.

The Abrankese-based side currently sit second on the Ghana Premier League table with 44 points, just five points of leaders FC Samartex, and could have been in a much closer distant if they had won their last game against Bofoakwa Tano at home.



The newly promoted side is having a dream first season in the Ghana top flight.



Head coach Kassim Mingle has played a crucial role in the success of Nations FC, along with Johnson Smith, by implementing effective tactics and strategies.

The unity and understanding between Kassim Mingle and Johnson Smith have been instrumental in Nations FC's achievements so far.



“It is hard training, dedication, discipline and motivation from the management and on top we the two coaches are mature.



“Myself and my brother Johnson Smith, we are brothers already, we have worked at other clubs before so we understand each other,” he told Connect 97.1FM.