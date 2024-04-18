Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle eyes victory over Heart of Lions

Nations FC head coach, Kassim Mingle

Nations FC head coach, Kassim Mingle Ocansey is upbeat ahead of his team’s game against Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

The two Ghanaian top-flight clubs will lock horns in the upcoming weekend in a Week 27 encounter of the ongoing league campaign.



Ahead of the contest, Coach Kassim Mingle has indicated that his team will do all it can to secure victory against Heart of Lions.



Speaking to Connect FM, the Nations FC Coach said his team will grab the Ghana Premier League title if the opportunity presents itself.

"Everyone playing in the league has the ambition of winning it, so if the opportunity comes, we will win it.



“Our performance this season is through hard training, dedication, discipline and motivation from the management. Myself and my brother Johnson Smith, we are brothers already, we have worked at other clubs before so we understand each other,” Coach Kassim Mingle said.



The league match between Heart of Lions and Nations FC will be played on Sunday, April 21. The game will kick off at 3pm at the Kpando Sports Stadium.