Nations FC secure Ghana Premier League promotion after beating WAFA

Nations H4LdeWYAIeWf5.jfif Nations FC players in celebration mood

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nations FC sealed their promotion to the Ghana Premier League with a thrilling comeback victory against WAFA.

The Kumasi-based team secured a 3-2 win in a match filled with excitement at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

West African Football Academy took an early lead with a goal from Razak Simpson, but Abubakari Gariba, who later became the hero of the match with a hat-trick, equalized for Nations FC from the penalty spot in the 10th minute.

In the second half, Emmanuel Agyemang Duah, a former Ghana U17 player, put WAFA back in front in the 58th minute after their dominance in the early stages.

However, Gariba once again stepped up for Nations FC, scoring the equaliser in the 68th minute. He then completed his hat-trick and secured victory for his team with another penalty goal in the 96th minute.

With this crucial 3-2 win, Nations FC finished as champions of Division One League zone two, guaranteeing their place in the Ghana Premier League for the upcoming season. This achievement came with two games remaining in the 2022/23 season.

