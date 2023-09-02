Nations FC secure third-place in Division One League Super Cup

Nations FC defeated Kpando Heart of Lions on penalties

Nations FC defeated Kpando Heart of Lions on penalties in the third-place playoff of the Division One League Super Cup on Friday at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Nations FC’s dream of winning the championship at their home grounds was shattered after they were edged out in the semis by eventual winners Bofoakwa Tano.



Both Lions and Nations will be in the top flight when the season kicks off in a fortnight and so the game was somehow a gauge for how well they were prepared.

The match was keenly contested by both sides as it ended goalless after 90 minutes and the extra time also failed to produce a winner.



In the end, the game had to be decided on penalties and Nations FC emerged 5-3 winners over Lions and will be pleased with the bronze medals as a consolation.