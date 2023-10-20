Nations vs Kotoko: Coach Kassim Mingle wants GFA to change ‘biased’ referee Latif Adaari

Nations FC coach, Kassim Mingle

Nations FC coach, Kassim Mingle has said that he will be happy if the Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association changes Latif Adaari for their game against Asante Kotoko.

The Ghana Football Association announced Latif Adaari as the referee for the Nations’ FC home game against Asante Kotoko on match day 6 of the ongoing 2023–2024 Ghana Premier League.



With the game set to be played at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Kumasi on Sunday, October 15, 2023, Kassim Mingle, in an interview with Rainbow Sports, said he will be happy if Latif Adaari is changed as the referee because he wasn’t fair to them in their game against Legon Cities.



“I will be happy if Latif Adaari is changed as the referee of our game against Asante Kotoko because of the way he handled our game against Legon Cities, I was not happy about it.”

“And I was not the only one who complained about his officiating in that game because everyone, especially the journalist who came, also said the same thing about him,” he said on Rainbow Radio.



Latif Adaari at the Dr. Kwame Sports Complex will be assisted by Emmanuel Dolangbanu and Gabriel Boateng, while Foster Bastiours will be the fourth referee.