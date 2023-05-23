0
Menu
Sports

Negative reportage by the media is affecting Ghana football – Randy Abbey

Randy Abbey Randy Abbey Randy AbbeyRANDY 2 Randy Abbey

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey has disclosed the media has been one of the problems affecting the progress of Ghana football.

The failure of journalists to criticize the administrators of the country’s football accounts for Ghana’s continued decline in football where most sports journalists have been compromised.

According to the astute football administrator, the media feeds more on negative reportage and that hugely affects the administration and effective running of Ghana football “Negative reportage by the media; one problem affecting Ghana football”, he told Asempa FM.

Abbey also mentioned that plans are underway to beef up Kpando Heart of Lions ahead of their return to the Ghana Premier League “We'll beef up the team, we'll improve it; it's obvious”, he added.

Heart of Lions will play in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League after they emerged Division One League Champions in Zone 3.

LSN/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks