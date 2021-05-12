Negativity around Black Stars is too much - Akonnor

C.K Akonnor, Black Stars coach

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has pleaded with Ghanaians to ‘tone down the negativity’ and support the senior national team.

“I’m pleading with you to stop with the negativity. The negativity around this team is too much.



“During my playing days, we used to receive a lot of encouragement from fans, we used to receive a lot of encouragement from fans and journalists.



"These days things have changed. We need the support, so please tone down the negativity,” Akonnor said at a press conference in Accra.



This was after he named his 30-man squad for international friendly games against Morocco and Ivory Coast next month.

The game against Morocco will take place in Rabat on June 8 before the Black Stars face Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 12.



Akonnor hopes the games will provide the perfect replacements after the world cup qualifiers were stalled.



The Black Stars are pitched against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia on the way to Qatar.