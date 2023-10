Negativity from fans affect our ability to get sponsorship - Heart of Oak Board Chairman

Executive Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede XIV, the Executive Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, addressed a crucial issue facing the team during their annual general meeting held earlier today.

The club commenced the 2023-2024 season with four points from four Ghana Premier League games.



Speaking in the presence of fellow Hearts board members, Ivy Heward-Mills and Vincent Sowah-Odotei, the Executive Chairman emphasized the significance of maintaining fan support.



“When you are genuine supporter, you have to understand these things (coaching success isn’t an exact science) and keep supporting.

“One of the biggest challenges of Accra Hearts of Oak is making sure the fans keep supporting because sometimes the negativity also hurts us.



“It hurts our ability to raise sponsorship and et cetera. Please let’s understand that football administration, coaching neither of them is an exact science.”



In the four games played this season, Hearts of Oak have suffered two defeats, won one game and drew the other.