Neil Lennon debunks Celtic's interest in Caleb Ekuban

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Celtic manager, Neil Lennon, has denied the club's interest in signing Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban from Trabzonspor this summer.

Reports went rife in the media that the Hoops have agreed a deal to sign the Ghanaian striker from Trabzonspor in the ongoing transfer window.



However, Celtic manager Lennon has disclosed that he's not aware of any bids or contact with the player, the club or representatives.



"Nothing, absolutely nothing,” he told Heraldscotland.



"I’m getting all this speculation and chat and rumours, and this is the age we live in.”But I can tell you hand on heart that it’s the first time I’ve heard of this player."

"I’m not aware of any bids or contact with the player or the club or representatives," he added.



The 26-year-old scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists in 34 appearances for Trabzonspor last term.



His contract with the Trabzonspor will expire in June 2022.



He has made four appearances and scored two goals for the Black Sard of Ghana since making his debut in 2017.

