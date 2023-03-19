0
Net 36 Vista 'Walk For Life' draws massive crowd

Vista36walk Celebrated movie stars participated in the walk

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The 2nd edition of the annual Net 36 Vista “Walk for Life” drew thousands of participants, particularly from the entertainment industry.

Celebrated movie stars - Akrobeto, Lil Win, Kalibos, Counselor Lutterodt, Geovani Caleb, Yaw Dabo, Caroline Sampson, and Harold led the 13km walk from the Ayi-Mensah Tollbooth to Peduase Lodge.

Fitness expert Chris of Chris' Challenge led the well-attended event in exciting aerobics amid danceable tunes.

Net 36 Vista CEO Dr Ben Yartey told participants the need for regular exercise saying, "We have to build on today's exercise, let's do it regularly in our own small ways till we gather again for next year's edition, we at Net 36 Vista, have our numerous clients welfare at heart hence this exercise."

He added" You will bear me witness that it's been good, the numbers are amazing and the excitement has been something else. Let's keep walking to stay healthy."



'Walk for life' was proudly powered by Net 36 Vista, a property investment and management company with support from 3Music, TV 3, Metro TV and UTV.

