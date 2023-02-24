Net 36 Vista set to host Walk For Life

This year's event is scheduled for March 18

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Net 36 Vista, a prestigious property investment and management company is set to host the second edition of the annual Walk for Life exercise.

This year's event, scheduled for March 18, comes on the wings of the successful maiden edition and would be led by the movie trio of Akrobeto, Lilwin and Dabo.



According to Net 36 Vista, owners and developers of Vista Village, Net Village, Lakeside Village and Net Heights, who are organizers of the event, the exercise will start from the Ayi-Mensah Toll Both and end at Peduase.



CEO of Net 36 Vista Dr Ben Yartey said his company was motivated to hold the second edition due to the huge success the maiden event chalked.



The dynamic CEO said in an interview " Management is highly motivated to arrange for the second edition, having recorded a massive turnout in the maiden edition.



" The primary objective was to encourage a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise and l must say we achieved it, hence our decision to even push this year's date forward.



" People keep asking when we are holding the next session, and that tells me that they have embraced our idea of burning some calories through brisk walking to stay healthy.

" Most of us in the corporate space, it has always been a routine of moving from house to the office and back throughout the year, and that is not healthy, hence this initiative."



The maiden edition saw participants defying early morning showers to embark on the exercise described by many as one of the best-organized walks in recent months.



Physical Education instructors crowned the fun-packed exercise by taking participants through aerobics at the finishing point. They also threw more light on the need to exercise regularly.



Net 36 Vista is a property investment and management company in Ghana, Labone that strives to manage investments in properties with a spotlight on safety, security and comfort.



It delivers the full spectrum of services expected of a property firm including advisory services in investments, development, sales and rentals.