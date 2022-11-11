Netherlands names three players of Ghanaian descent in 2022 World Cup squad

Cody Gakpo, Jeremie Frimpong, Memphis Depay,

The Netherlands has named three players of Ghanaian descent in their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Dutch national team named Jeremie Frimpong, Memphis Depay, and Cody Gakpo are in their 26-man squad for the tournament scheduled to commence in November.



However, Ajax forward Brian Brobbey, who is also of Ghanaian descent, did not make coach Louis van Gaal's squad announcement on Friday.



Frimpong has five goals in 18 appearances across all competitions, mostly as a right-back but also as a right-wing-back.



Cody Gakpo, who is a son of a Ghanaian father, has been more than impressive this season. The PSV striker has scored 13 goals with 14 assists in 18 matches in total.



Barcelona star Memphis Depay is expected to lead the attack for the Dutch side despite having less playing time this season.



Ghana made several attempts to convince the players to switch nationalities but to no avail.

The Netherlands will play Senegal, Qatar, and Ecuador in the group stage, while Ghana has dates with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



