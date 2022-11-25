'Never a penalty' - Mohammed Salisu reacts to controversial penalty after Portugal defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo falls despite Salisu making no contact

Defender Mohammed Salisu has reiterated that the penalty decision against the Black Stars was never a penalty, but the team will now focus on the next group game.

The second group game against South Korea comes off on November 28th. The game will be played at the Education City Stadium at 13:00 GMT.



Mohammed Salisu took to his official Instagram page after the game to post: "Thanks for your amazing support!! We go again on Monday #neverapenalty"



After the goalless first half, former Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal via the penalty spot after a dubious call by the Moroccan-born American referee.



Ghana improved after Portugal scored and netted the equalised through skipper Andre Ayew from close range in the 73rd minute. Andre Ayew was substituted in the 77th minute and replaced by Jordan Ayew.



But Portugal responded with two goals in two minutes to seal the points: Joao Felix converted a delightfully clipped finish and substitute Rafael Leao scored another controversial goal.

Osman Bukari, who came on to replace Mohammed Kudus, headed in a late consolation for Ghana in the 89th minute.



Mohammed Salisu, who played full throttle, made two clearances, one tackle, 56 touches, 68% pass accuracy, and two interceptions.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below







