3
Menu
Sports

Never ever compare Partey to Casemiro again – Man Utd fans to Arsenal after FIFA Awards

Partey Casemiro Thomas Partey and Casimero

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United fans on social media have claimed that the debate over who is the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League has been settled after Carlos Henrique Casemiro was named in the FIFA FIFPRO World XI.

The debate over who is the best defensive midfielder between Casemiro and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has been raging for weeks with fans divided over the two.

Manchester United fans argue that Partey is nowhere near the level of Casemiro, hence there should not be a debate about the two.

However, Arsenal fans hold that Partey is the better player due to his influence in helping the Gunners reach the summit of the English Premier League.

But after their player was awarded as one of the best players in the world, Manchester United fans now believe the debate has been settled hence Arsenal fans must shun comparing Partey to the Brazilian defensive midfielder.

Read some of the comments below



















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: