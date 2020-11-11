Never say die – Ernest Thompson charges Hearts fans on 109th anniversary

Ernest Thompson is the longest-serving board secretary of Accra Hearts of Oak

Ernest Thompson, the longest-serving board secretary of Accra Hearts of Oak has appealed to fans of the club not to waver in their love and support for the club.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on the club’s 109th anniversary, Ernest Thompson entreated the fans to be resolute and committed in their support for Hearts.



While admitting that the club is going through a challenging phase, Ernest Thompson assured the fans that the storm will be weathered soon and Hearts will assume its rightful as one of the continent’s most decorated and greatest football clubs.



“The fans should remain resolute, they should never say die. There difficulties around the corner and the club is going through some challenges but they should never say die. They should not allow anybody or anything to push them away from the club. They should support the club wherever they are”, he told GhanaWeb.



Ernest Thompson has been associated with Hearts of Oak for decades. He rose through the ranks to become the club’s board secretary, a role he played distinctly.



He has in this interview opened up about how it feels to associated with the 19-time Premier League champions.

He disclosed that being part of a club like Hearts of Oak fills him with great joy and he is honored to have served the team.



“It feels great to be a member of the Hearts of Oak family. It’s one club I always tell people to be part of because we have a good history. Once a Phobia, always a Phobian. I’m proud to be associated with Hearts because it’s a great club”.



Hearts remain the oldest existing club in the country’s football history with ten FA cups to their credit.



Hearts are also the first and only Ghanaian club to have the CAF Confederation Cup, a feat that came at the expense of Kotoko in 2005.