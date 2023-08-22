New AC Milan player Yunus Musah showcases Ghanaian heritage in unveiling video

AC Milan player, Yunus Musah

United States player of Ghanaian descent, Yunus Musah paid tribute to his Ghanaian heritage during his unveiling at AC Milan.

The talented 20-year-old, who recently completed a move from Valencia to the Italian football giants, took a creative approach to introduce himself to the Rossoneri faithful.



This decision reflects his deep connection to his roots and the pride he feels in his Ghanaian heritage.



Born to Ghanaian parents in New York, Musah had the option to represent both Ghana and England, but chose to embrace the country of his birth.



In a video that announced his arrival at AC Milan, Musah showcased his family's odyssey from Ghana to his rise as a prominent footballer.



The video showcased him donning a vibrant Kente - a traditional woven cloth symbolizing his Ghanaian identity - with the national flag prominently displayed.



Expressing his elation to have joined the Italian club, Musah said, "I’m very happy, today my mouth is hurting from all the smiling. I don’t know what to say, I want to thank everyone. I will need to take time to understand what has happened. I’m just so happy."

Watch the video of Yunus Musah's unveiling below





Onto Chapter Milan pic.twitter.com/lJUg6bTJf2 — Yunus Dimoara Musah (@yunusmusah8) August 20, 2023

JNA/KPE