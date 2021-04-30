New Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagglesman wants AZ Alkmaar forward Myron Boadu

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

New Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagglesman has set sights on Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu ahead next season.

The 34-year-old coach has been confirmed replacement for the departing Hansi Flick and has already identified the players he needs to start his career with the Bavarians.



Top of the list is red hot AZ Alkmaar forward Myron Boadu, who Nagglesman has requested for next season.



Boadu's teammate at AZ Alkmaar, Teun Koopmeiners and RB Liepzig's Nordi Mukiele are also summer targets for the youngest manager in the Bundesliga.

Myron Boadu has been tipped as a future replacement for Juventus target Robert Lewandowski.



The 20-year-old Dutch forward has been in top form in the Eredivisie this season, bagging 12 goals in 28 appearances as AZ lies third on the table.



Boadu has in the past courted the attention of English giants Arsenal and Italian champions Juventus.