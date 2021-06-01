New Black Stars assistant coach will take $15,000 salary per month - Report

Patrick Greveraars, second assistant coach of the Black Stars

New second assistant Black Stars coach, Patrick Greveraars will earn $15,000 a month in his new role, according to reports.

The new coach, Patrick Greveraars is a UEFA A-License holder with over 25 years of worldwide top football experience, mostly working as an assistant coach.



The 45-year-old previously worked with PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto, Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Anorthosis Famagusta and Al Shabab Dubai.



David Duncan who is the first assistant coach will maintain his position with the Dutchman beefing up the technical team.



The expatriate coach was recommended by Black Stars head coach, CK Akonnor and the decision was presented to the Executive Council of the GFA who approved it.

Patrick Greveraars is one of two coaches recommended by C.K Akonnor in his quest to strengthen the technical team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to reports, the new trainer's salary of $15,000 will be fully funded by the GFA without the support of the government of Ghana.



He will team up with the technical team next week in Cape Coast as Ghana prepare to face Morocco and Ivory Coast.