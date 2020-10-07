New Black Stars jersey cost GH¢522

The new national team jersey

Ghanaians and followers of the Black Stars and the other national teams will have to part with GH¢522 to own a replica of the new Black Stars jersey.

On Monday, the Ghana Football Association and kit sponsors Puma outdoored the new jersey for the various national teams.



The home-kit is a predominantly white interwoven with Kente with a black stars at heart.



The away jersey consists of the traditional Ghana colours of red, gold and green with the Black Star at the heart of the jersey. Just like the home jersey, the yellow colour dominates with bits of red and green weave like kente.



The unveiling of the new kit was met with mixed reactions as some Ghanaians expressed admiration for the jerseys while others thought it is below par.

Puma, the kit manufacturers have announced the prices for the home jersey which is $90 and the jacket goes for $90 .



The jersey will be first be worn by the Black Stars when they play Mali on October nine in a friendly.



Three days after that match, the Black Stars will also take on Qatar.