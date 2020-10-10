New Black Stars players failed to impress - Barnabas Awuni

The Black Stars of Ghana

Head coach of Division Two side Mountaineers Football Club, Barnabas Awuni has attributed Ghana's friendly game loss to Mali to the poor performance of the debutants in the team.

The Black Stars of Ghana suffered a 3-0 loss to the Eagles of Mali in an International friendly on Friday night.



Speaking to outlet ghanasportscenter after the game, Barnabas Awuni was of the opinion that the new players in the team did not impress and there was no teamwork.



“It’s a new set up, most players have not been active for long with national duties. Teamwork was lacking and most of the new players didn’t justify themselves well,” he said.



“Partey also starting behind the striker didn’t help. But am sure lesson have been learnt and we will see an improved game come Monday against Qatar.”



“CK’s tactics suggested he knows Dede Ayew wants to play close to the striker, inside, so he played an attacking wide player at right-back” Clearly unimpressed with the RBs selected but it wasn’t a bad idea and Fosu was fine.”

“I also liked what he did with Bernard Mensah and Partey initially. They had freedom to roam, to drop to progress or stay higher to create. CBs seemed to use the ball well.”



“The first half they were particularly let down by the error from Gideon Mensah and the forwards making a mess of good situations.”



“The less said about the second half the better. The changes unbalanced the team,” he ended.



Ghana will face Qatar at the Emir Hotel Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey on Monday.