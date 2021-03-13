New CAF President wants to make Africa Football the best in the world

Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of Africa Football

Dr. Patrice Motsepe newly elected President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) says he wants to make the continent's football the best in the world.

Dr. Motsepe who is the ninth richest person in Africa was elected as the new President of Africa's football governing body at its 43rd Ordinary Assembly held in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.



Dr. Motsepe who now succeeds outgoing President Ahmad Ahmad went unopposed and was confirmed by the 54 football associations on the continent.



Speaking for the first time as confirmed CAF President, Dr. Motsepe had high hopes for African football and believes it should unify people across the continent.

“I am clear in my mind that I will work with everybody and I do want to work with everybody to make Africa Football the best in the world.



“We have to use football to bring people together all over the continent and also the sought of political issues where there are differences, we respect and recognize it."