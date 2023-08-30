New CAF club licensing requirements will strengthen foundation of club operations - GFA President

GFA President Kurt E. S. Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku believes the new club licensing operations will help strengthen the foundation of club operations.

The new requirements released by CAF among others, demand that clubs have female teams before they can compete in Africa. All Ghana Premier League clubs now have their own female teams or partner teams and also youth teams.



Speaking at the launch of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Kurt Okraku praised the initiative and the quality it will bring to Ghana football.



“Distinguished ladies and gentleman, as we seek success on the pitch, we must also advocate for compliance with club licensing requirements.

“The new club licensing released by CAF will help clubs work toward strengthening the foundation of club operations. We cannot overlook the pivotal role the new club licensing will play in shaping the standards and professionalism of our league.



“These interventions are designed to elevate the quality of infrastructure, administration, financial management, and ultimately benefiting the clubs and the entire football ecosystem.”