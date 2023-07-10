New Edubiase President storms out of GFA Congress during Kurt Okraku's speech

The President of New Edubiase, Abdul Salam Yakubu

The President of New Edubiase, Abdul Salam Yakubu stormed out of the 29th Ghana Football Association Ordinary Congress in Kumasi mid-way into Kurt Okraku's speech.

The President of the Division One League side walked out of the congress grounds while the GFA President, Kurt Okraku was addressing the delegates at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology.



Wearing a white African print, Abdul Salam Yakubu appeared to have been frustrated at how the GFA President was making his presentation and walked out of the gathering.



The football administrator in a video on social was captured flaring and tagging the congress as a campaign event.



Speaking to the media, Abdul Salam Yakubu said, “This is not a congress, it is a pure campaign. If you ask us to come for a congress then tell us that it is going to be politics so we are aware.



“I have work to do but I had to leave that behind and pay for my plane tickets to come here on an empty stomach to be insulted in this manner. The things he is saying are not things meant for Congress,” he said.

“I have been to several congresses and this is not how it is done such that you take a swipe at people,” the New Edubiase president added.



The GFA President made several promises to financially supports clubs and also make swift payments to match officials in the league.



The Congress is also expected to deliberate on the proposed nominations fees for the GFA elections and fix a date.



