New Edubiase United CEO expresses concern over exclusion from 2023 GFA Elective Congress

Chief Executive Officer of New Edubiase United, Alex Ackumey

The Chief Executive Officer of Division One League club New Edubiase United, Mr. Alex Ackumey, has voiced his dissatisfaction over the club’s exclusion from the forthcoming GFA Elective Congress scheduled for Thursday, October 5th.

New Edubiase FC, like many other football clubs in Ghana, eagerly anticipates the opportunity to cast their votes for their Division One League representatives. Mr. Ackumey, who has represented the club at numerous Elective Congresses in the past in an interview on Happy FM expressed his shock and disappointment at the club’s omission this time around.



“We (New Edubiase) need to understand why we haven’t been invited for the upcoming elections scheduled for Thursday, October 5th,” Ackumey lamented. “New Edubiase has every right to participate and cast our votes for our Division One League representative. This exclusion goes against the rules of the Association, and it’s uncalled for.”

The GFA and Division One Premier League position elections are set to be held on October 5th, making New Edubiase’s absence from the Elective Congress all the more puzzling.