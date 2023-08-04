New Edubiase United appoint Division One League expert Kobina Amissah as new head coach - Report

The deal between Coach Amissah and the club has been finalized, as reported by Kyfilla

New Edubiase United Football Club has secured the services of renowned coach Kobina Amissah, known for his expertise in securing Division One League Zone promotions.

Coach Amissah's impressive track record includes helping Nations FC qualify for the topflight division in the previous season.



Holding a prestigious Confederation of African Football License B, his experience and coaching skills will now be an essential asset to Abdul Salam Yakubu's coaching staff at New Edubiase Football Club.

Having previously steered Berekum Chelsea, Gold Stars, Elmina Sharks, Hasaacas, and Nsoatreman to qualify for the Ghanaian topflight, Coach Amissah brings a wealth of knowledge and success to the club's coaching setup.



New Edubiase FC last played in the 2013/14 Ghana Premier League before suffering relegation at the end of the season.



They will hope it's Kobina Amissah's magic that will lead them back to the top flight.