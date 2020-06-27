Sports News

New Edubiase United chief Abdul Salam hails Nyantakyi as best Ghana FA president

New Edubiase United bankroller Abdul Salam Yakubu has described Kwesi Nyantakyi as the best ever president Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The former GFA boss was given a life ban by FIFA after allegedly taking bribe in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' exposè that has uncovered the rot in Ghana football.



The exposé captured Mr. Nyantakyi, among other officials of the football governing body in Ghana and match officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribes.



However, Abdul Salam in an interview with Ashaiman TV named Nyantakyi as his best FA president despite the recent happenings.



"Kwesi Nyantakyi is my best FA president. I had the chance to see Alhaji Jawula, Nana Sam Brew-Butler, Nyaho Tamakloe, and Kwesi Nyantakyi, but I'd say Nyantakyi was the best among them.”

“It was under his guidance when the Black Stars was branded, players respond to national call ups with smiles on their faces, qualified the country to the world cup, won the World Cup with the U 20.”



“It's so unfortunate the end didn't go well for him. At a point, we had wanted him to hand over to George who was his vice. He really prepared George for the post."



"The game-changer has now taken over. I'm hoping he can emulate his predecessor and take our game to a different level" he told Ashaiman TV.



Nyantakyi served as Ghana FA president between 2005 and 2018, becoming the longest-serving FA president.

