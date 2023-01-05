New Edubiase's Salim Adams completes transfer to FC Cincinnati

Salim Adams(L) unveiled by Cincinnati

Ghanaian international, Salim Adams has finally sealed his anticipated move to the US club, FC Cincinnati.

Last year, the midfielder was signed by the Major League Soccer (MLS) club after displaying impressive form while playing for Hearts of Oak.



However, he had to wait until the end of the 2022 MLS season before joining FC Cincinnati.



Ahead of the start of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, Salim Adams has today completed his switch.



He was in the company of his manager and owner of his former club, New Edubiase United.

After completing the move, Salim Adams says he is elated and cannot wait to start the next chapter of his life.



He is expected to immediately hit the ground running by joining his teammates to train to prepare for the new MLS season.



According to the calendar for the upcoming season, the regular season is scheduled to begin on February 25, and will end on October 21, 2023.