New England Revolution set to sign midfielder Baba Iddrisu

Baba Iddrisu

New England Revolution is close to acquiring the services of Ghanaian defensive midfielder Baba Iddrisu from La Liga club Mallorca, Spanish news outlet Relevo has reported.

Although negotiations are still ongoing and no official agreement has been reached, the MLS side is actively pursuing a deal before the transfer deadline ends.



Baba Iddrisu, who currently plays on loan at Almeria from Mallorca, began his Spanish football journey in January 2014 when he joined RCD Mallorca's youth setup from CD Leganés.



The midfielder scored his first professional goal on October 31, 2021, in a 1–1 away draw against Cádiz CF.

Having played over 100 games for Mallorca's first team, Iddrisu moved to Almeria on a season-long loan on August 10, 2023, with a buyout clause in the deal.



His current market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €2,500,000.



Baba Iddrisu has made 24 appearances in the current season, demonstrating his consistency and reliability as a defensive midfielder.