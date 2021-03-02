New Era beckons as Samuel Boadu takes over Hearts coaching job

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

There is a breath of fresh air within the Hearts of Oak ever-changing Coaching department. In a terrain that has always seen change become a recent occurrence, Samuel Boadu walks in as the club’s 4th coach of the season and 18th overall during the ill-omened tenure of Togbe Afede as Board Chairman and Majority Shareholder.

The business mogul and distinguished Chief of Asogli has always claimed being an ambitious football person and never shied away from sharing his vision for the club in public. However, things have not gone exactly as has been echoed consistently in press Conferences and interviews granted by the club’s hierarchy.



Hearts at best can be be likened to a sleeping giant. Once considered a continental football behemoth in the early 2000’s, the Phobians have struggled for success on the pitch in the last ten years.



It looks almost sure that every change made, whether to beef up the admnistrative department, technical department or the playing body has failed to guarantee consistency, longevity and overall productivity.



Hopefully, the appointment of Samuel Boadu pulls the plug on the above and signals the beginning of great things to come. The 35-year-old Coach steps into the job with a lot to prove.



A new dawn that births improvement for Hearts is needed and in Coach Boadu, Hearts get arguably one of the brightest young technical brains Ghana can boast of.



In his time at Medeama SC, the Kumasi-bred tactician moulded the side into one of the formidable forces in Ghana Football. A case could be made for his failure to win a trophy with the side, but it’s very unfair to blame him for this, considering what has plagued Ghana Football in the last 3-4 years leading to the non-completion of a single football season.

Samuel Boadu’s preference for a possessive oriented attacking style of football will certainly appeal to the Hearts of Oak fraternity. His unwavering trust in youth players and his scouting prowess are also not in doubt and will be hugely beneficial to Hearts of Oak’s recruitment plan and overall direction as has been highlighted by the club’s higher-ups.



The appointment on paper looks a good fit but with Hearts of Oak; one can never tell what next happens.



However, should everything work out fine, this promises to be one of the best decisions taken by the club’s hierarchy in its troubled past decade.



A new dawn beckons and certainly Hearts of Oak fans can heave a sigh of relief and maintain belief in the future.



How close or how far that might be depending on who reloads the gun to fire again at the club as it motions towards progression and success.