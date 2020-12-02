0
New Hearts coach to face Karela United in first match

Kosta Papic Gh Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic

Wed, 2 Dec 2020 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak’s new head coach, Kosta Papic will play his first match with the team on his second coming in a Ghana Premier League clash against high-flying Karela United.

The Serbian tactician has been named as the new head coach of the Phobians today according to a statement on the Twitter page of the club.

Having missed pre-season, Coach Kosta Papic now has just a few days to train with the Hearts of Oak team ahead of their Matchday 4 fixture of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League campaign against Karela United.

The Anyinase-based club has proved to be a strong side this season and has been tipped to give the new gaffer of the Phobians a tough mountain to climb.

However, due to his season-long experience in the Ghana Premier League in the past, Coach Kosta Papic should have the needed confidence to handle the pressure that may come at him.

