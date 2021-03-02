New Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu meets players

Coach Samuel Boadu with some of the players

New coach of Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has met the playing body after his announcement was made official on Tuesday.

The former Medeama SC gaffer replaced Serbian trainer Kosta Papic who left after three months in charge.



He signed a three and a half year deal with the Phobians.



The 35-year-old met the playing body and some members of the technical team today at their St Thomas Acquainas training grounds.

