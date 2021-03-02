New Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu meets players

New coach of Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has met the playing body after his announcement was made official on Tuesday.
The former Medeama SC gaffer replaced Serbian trainer Kosta Papic who left after three months in charge.
He signed a three and a half year deal with the Phobians.
The 35-year-old met the playing body and some members of the technical team today at their St Thomas Acquainas training grounds.
Hearts made the long-expected appointment of former Medeama, Asokwa Deportivo and Shooting Stars coach official on Monday.
The Ghana Under-15 coach has signed a three and half year deal with the Phobians and been announced as the new man after a meeting with the club's board chairman Togbe Afede XIV.
- Aduana Stars announce appointment of Asare Bediako as new head coach
- Ghana U-20 goalie Danlad Ibrahim delighted with semifinal victory over Gambia
- GFA announces date for the second round of Premier League
- I have opened a new chapter in my life with Hearts of Oak - Samuel Boadu
- Hearts of Oak's union with Samuel Boadu is a match made in heaven - Togbe Afede
- Read all related articles