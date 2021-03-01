New Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu tasked to win double in second year

Hearts of Oak have tasked new head coach Samuel Boadu to win the double in his second year, Ghanasoccernet.com understands.

Boadu's appointment as Hearts of Oak was confirmed on Monday. This comes barely a week after he shockingly resigned from Medeama.



He signed a three and half year deal and will be paid $2,500 a month. It is believed Hearts influenced Boadu's decision to quit Medeama as they offered him GHS 70,000 as an enticement.



With the deal finalised, Boadu will get to work immediately. His job is a difficult one as he been tasked to transform the Phobians into a very competitive team that can win trophies.

Hearts have not won a major trophy since 2009 when they won the Ghana Premier League.



More than 10 coaches have been appointed since then but failed. However, they are confident Boadu will bring success to the club.



Hearts of Oak is his first high-profile job after Medeama where he did great.