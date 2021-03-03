New Hearts of Oak coach has integrity, ability - Togbe Afede

Board Chairman for Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV

Board Chairman for Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has said the team conducted extensive background checks before appointing Samuel Boadu as the 18th coach of the team.

The traditional leader said the team is convinced that the coach is a true Phobian and has supported the clubs for years.



Togbe Afede said the new coach understands the philosophy of the team, and the management can count on his loyalty.



He said, in hiring a professional, there are two things to look for, and they are; ability and integrity, adding, if you can’t find integrity, you don’t need to look for ability”.

"We see him as a man of integrity who is looking for an opportunity,” he added.



Boadu, former Ghana u15 coach joins the Rainbow lads after leaving Medeama SC.



He was outdoored by the Club on Monday and will lead the side in their League game this weekend.