New Hearts of Oak coach must have temparament to contain expectations - Neil Armstrong

Neil Armstrong Ex-Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Neil Armstrong Mortagbe

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, an ex-Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, has provided insight into the characteristics that the top hierarchy of the club should consider when appointing a new coach for the 2023/24 season.

Mortagbe reiterated the importance of finding a coach who can handle the club's high expectations and effectively manage the interests of various stakeholders.

The interim coach, Coach Ocloo, has faced a challenging season following the departure of Zlavko Matic. With the club currently only 3 points away from relegation, the need for a substantive manager has become paramount.

Mortagbe, speaking to Citi Sports, highlighted the significance of understanding the nature of Hearts of Oak as a traditional club.

"We all know who Hearts of Oak are; they are a traditional club.

"So you need a Coach with the temperament to handle both the expectations of management and the expectations of fans, that is one of the underpining elements the coach must have.

"The other criteria, I believe our Executive Chairman, Togbe Afede and management are well versed in the type of manager that can hold all the stakeholder interest."

