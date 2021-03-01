New Hearts of Oak coach to pocket ¢70,000 as enticement fee, $2,500 monthly salary

Coach Samuel Boadu

Coach Samuel Boadu will receive GH¢70,000 as an enticement and put on a $2,500 monthly salary at Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak, GHANAsoccernet.com source say.

The 35-year-old is expected to be announced as the new head coach of the Phobians by Monday after leaving Medeama last week.



The Ghanaian powerhouse are hoping the new gaffer can provide a financial return on the club's investment after bringing him to the capital.



Boadu will receive GH¢70,000 enticement fee, put on a $2,500 monthly salary plus other performance-related bonuses.



The former Medeama coach will receive a massive financial windfall as he makes the switch to Hearts of Oak.

Boadu has been tasked to transform the side and end their 11-year wait for a Ghana Premier League crown.



However, the job comes with huge pressure on the young gaffer - who impressed heavily during his three-year stint in Tarkwa.



Despite not completing a single season due to external circumstances, he is highly regarded in the West African nation.



He is currently the coach of the country's Under-15 team.