Sports News

New Kotoko board has what it takes to lead club to success - Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh

Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh, is the Chairman of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] Club Licensing Board

The General Manager, Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh, believes the new Asante Kotoko board has what it takes to change the fortunes of the club.

A new 12 member board of directors led by Dr. Kwame Kyei as the Chairman has been inaugurated to lead the club.



With Nana Yaw Amponsah as the new Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Chairman of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] Club Licensing Board believes the club will surely return to their best.



“Kotoko should be the guiding light for Ghana football. And I think all the other clubs will follow when Kotoko decides to lead,” Dr Baah Nuako, who is also a former management member of Kotoko said.

“I think the Board and Nana Yaw’s team should take this as the guiding principle that Kotoko should want to be the leader as far as Ghana Football is concerned."



“And in doing so, we expect Kotoko to do the right things."



“I have no doubts in my mind that this current Board has the acumen and ability to ensure that Kotoko takes up the leadership mantle in Ghana football.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.