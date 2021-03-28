New Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto meets players and technical team

Bareto addressing the players

New Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto on Saturday morning met the playing squad and the rest of his coaching team for the first time.

The new Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto watched his new boys play a mid-season friendly match at the clubs Adako Jachie training grounds this morning against Rainbow Stars which they won 3-1.



Kotoko officially announced the appointment of the former Black Stars coach on Friday morning.

He watched the match in the company of Miguel Bruno who will serve as an assistant coach and also a video analyst with the club' CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and Administrative Manager Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi also present.



After which a formal introduction was done to the players and the technical team.