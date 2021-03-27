New coaches Mariano Barretto and Miguel Bruno watch as Kotoko beat Rainbow FC

Asante Kotoko new coaches Mariano Baretto and Miguel Bruno were at the Adako Jachie training

Asante Kotoko’s new coaches Mariano Baretto and Miguel Bruno were at the Adako Jachie training center to watch the team in the friendly against Rainbow FC.

Barretto, a former Ghana coach, and his assistant arrived in the country on Friday to take charge of the team ahead of the second round of the Premier League.



But before their first training with the club, they watched the team beat the lower tier side 4-1 in a friendly this morning.



Patrick Asmah wasted no time in opening the scoring after curling in a beauty after just 14 minutes.



Four minutes later, winger Augustine Okrah doubled the lead before Andy Kumi made it three in the second half.

Rainbow FC pulled one back late in the game to end a successful encounter.



It is the second friendly by the Reds after demolishing Kumasi Ebony last week 4-2.



The Ghana Premier League resumes next month after a three-week break.



Asante Kotoko finished the first round in fourth place.