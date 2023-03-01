New date for 2023 Africa Games confirmed

Local Organising Committee of the 2023 Africa Games announce new date

The Local Organising Committee of the 2023 Africa Games has confirmed that the festival which was postponed will now take place from March 8 to March 24, 2024.

The 13th edition of the Africa Games which was previously known as the All Africa Games was initially scheduled to take place in Ghana on August 4-19 2023 but was postponed on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.



The games were postponed to allow for the completion and testing of facilities that would be used during the event.



A new date was announced on Wednesday, February 28, 2023, at a press briefing at the Ministry of Youth and Sports after the inspection team from Africa Union Sports Council was satisfied with the progress of work at the designated facilities.



“The Africa Union Sports Commission will like to call upon all stakeholders and all potential partners to support Ghana towards the hosting of very successful Africa Games,” Dr. Decius Chipande, Co-ordinator for the Africa Union Sports Council stated at the press briefing.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare also announced that the name Accra 2023 will be maintained despite the date being moved to 2024.



"The committee after engaging with all the stakeholders has decided to maintain the name Accra 2023 even though the event will be staged in 2024. Just like the 2020 Olympics Games which was staged in 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.



