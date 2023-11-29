Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Sports
0

‘New home, new challenge’ – Vincent Atingah ready for Gold Stars stint

Vincent Atingah 4567 Atingah has signed a deal to become a new player of the Ghana Premier League club

Wed, 29 Nov 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Experienced defender, Vincent Atingah has reacted to his move to Bibiani Gold Stars.

The centre-back on Tuesday, November 28, signed a deal to become a new player of the Ghana Premier League club on a free transfer.

“Bibiani Goldstars today have completed the signing of highly-rated Centre Back, Vincent Adae Atingah who last played for Medeama SC.

“Welcome Miner,” Bibiani Gold Stars said in a post on X to announce the signing of the defender.

Reacting to his move, Vincent Atingah has stressed his readiness to work hard. According to him, a move to Gold Stars presents a new challenge and new responsibilities for the latest chapter of his career.

“Alhamduilla ….new home ….new challenge …new responsibilities …work begins,” the former Medeama SC star defender said in a post on social media.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer